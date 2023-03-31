Advocate Harpreet Singh Brar appointed judge in Punjab and Haryana HC after Supreme Court Collegium reiterates name

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

Days after the Supreme Court Collegium reiterated his name for elevation, the Central Government on Friday notified the appointment of advocate Harpreet Singh Brar as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Harpreet Singh Brar, to be an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, for a period of two years with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” a notification issued by the Department Justice read.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce Brar's appointment.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Collegium had recommended Brar's name for elevation as a judge in March last year and the Supreme Court Collegium had approved his name in July last year and forwarded it to the Centre.

The Department of Justice had flagged certain issues and returned his name to the Supreme Court Collegium for reconsideration in November last year. However, the Supreme Court Collegium reiterated Brar's name on March 21.

