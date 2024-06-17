After 14 deaths in 14 days, trial run of anti-drug Op Nishchay begins

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, June 16

The Punjab Police are trying to adopt a unique method to provide a human touch to resolve the drug menace. A massive state-level Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at the drug hotspots and vulnerable areas with a focus on breaking the drug supply at ‘point of sale’ was also carried out today.

The Fazilka police have planned the ‘Mission Nishchay’ against drugs where they are focusing on 40 villages along the Zero Line with the Pakistan border to check smuggling. The special emphasis is on women, who are being inspired to prevent men in a house from taking drugs or indulge in smuggling.

“A woman is the nucleus of a family. If we can convince them that the police will give a human touch to handle the drug addicts or small-time peddlers, they can be a real asset. Mission Nishchay (determination) aims to do that,” SSP Fazilka Pragya Jain said. The trial run of the mission has been completed and it will be launched soon.

“The gazetted officers (DSPs and above) will have at least one village directly under them to reach out to each family. The border belt is infested with drug peddlers. The officers gather intelligence and try to rehabilitate small peddlers while aiming to catch the big fish,” she said.

“Women will be the frontline defence against drugs where they will intervene and counsel the addicts and peddlers. They have to be involved as they are the ultimate sufferers,” the SSP said.

The Fatehgarh Sahib police have initiated sports events aimed at raising awareness against drug addiction, SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal said.

The Fateh Cup, a basketball event, was organised on Saturday in which 16 matches by 17 teams were organised.

166 arrested, 2.7 kg heroin seized in CASO

The Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was conducted for three hours from 11 am to 2 pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state

Special DGP Arpit Shukla (Law and Order) said over 450 police teams, comprising over 3,000 police personnel, cordoned off 280 drug hotspots in the state

Cops registered 140 FIRs and arrested 166 suspects. The teams seized 2.7 kg heroin, Rs 1.50 lakh drug money, 12.2 kg poppy husk, 5,820 intoxicant tablets

