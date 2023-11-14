After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 13

Following a recent crackdown on farmers involved in paddy residue burning, the state yet again witnessed a spike in farm fires with 1,624 cases being reported today. A total of 2,611 farm fires have been reported from across the state in the past two days, with 987 incidents of paddy residue burning reported on Diwali.

Bathinda, which is the most polluted city of the state, saw 272 farm fire incidents, followed by Sangrur with 216, Muktsar 191, Fazika 171, Moga 164, Barnala 132, Faridkot 129, Mansa 110, Ferozepur 98, Patiala 41, Ludhiana 36, Malerkotla 25, Amritsar 12, Fatehgarh Sahib 9, while Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran had two cases each.

A total of 26,341 cases of farm fire were reported in the state from October 1 to November 13, of which 22,555 (85%) were reported in merely 16 days, from October 29 to November 13.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had asked the state agencies to remain vigilant as any further spike in farm fires along with cracker burning on Diwali might lead to a rise in pollution level in the state. Despite this, the state agencies failed to curb such incidents.

As many as 245 FIRs were registered across the state in two days (October 8 and 9) after the Supreme Court directive of making SHOs, under the supervision of the DGP and the Chief Secretary of the state, responsible for ensuring that stubble burning was stopped.

The cases of farm fires witnessed a nosedive following the crackdown. While 639 incidents of farm fire were reported from across the state on November 9, merely six cases of stubble burning were reported on November 10 and 104 cases on November 11.

As many as 638 flying squads comprising police and civil officials were formed to keep a vigil on stubble burning and a fine totalling Rs 88.23 lakh was imposed on 3,836 persons.

The bursting of crackers on Diwali followed by stubble burning today deteriorated the air quality across the state. Bathinda, which saw the highest number of stubble burning cases, continues to remain the most polluted city of the state with an AQI of 384. The data shared by the National Air Quality Index shows that the AQI of Delhi’s Ashok Vihar at 362 was 22 points lower than Bathinda’s. The AQI of Patiala was 298, Jalandhar 291, Ludhiana 286, Mandi Gobindgarh 243, Khanna 259 and Amritsar 253.

The level of particulate matter was well under control till 6 pm on Diwali. The data shared by the government show the AQI of Bathinda at 183, followed by Mandi Gobindgarh at 168, Jalandhar 137, Amritsar 109, Patiala 90 and Ludhiana 81. However, once the cracker busting began, the AQI stated deteriorating.

Less cases after crackdown