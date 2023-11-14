 After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

Paddy stubble set on fire in Patiala on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 13

Following a recent crackdown on farmers involved in paddy residue burning, the state yet again witnessed a spike in farm fires with 1,624 cases being reported today. A total of 2,611 farm fires have been reported from across the state in the past two days, with 987 incidents of paddy residue burning reported on Diwali.

Bathinda, which is the most polluted city of the state, saw 272 farm fire incidents, followed by Sangrur with 216, Muktsar 191, Fazika 171, Moga 164, Barnala 132, Faridkot 129, Mansa 110, Ferozepur 98, Patiala 41, Ludhiana 36, Malerkotla 25, Amritsar 12, Fatehgarh Sahib 9, while Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran had two cases each.

A total of 26,341 cases of farm fire were reported in the state from October 1 to November 13, of which 22,555 (85%) were reported in merely 16 days, from October 29 to November 13.

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) had asked the state agencies to remain vigilant as any further spike in farm fires along with cracker burning on Diwali might lead to a rise in pollution level in the state. Despite this, the state agencies failed to curb such incidents.

As many as 245 FIRs were registered across the state in two days (October 8 and 9) after the Supreme Court directive of making SHOs, under the supervision of the DGP and the Chief Secretary of the state, responsible for ensuring that stubble burning was stopped.

The cases of farm fires witnessed a nosedive following the crackdown. While 639 incidents of farm fire were reported from across the state on November 9, merely six cases of stubble burning were reported on November 10 and 104 cases on November 11.

As many as 638 flying squads comprising police and civil officials were formed to keep a vigil on stubble burning and a fine totalling Rs 88.23 lakh was imposed on 3,836 persons.

The bursting of crackers on Diwali followed by stubble burning today deteriorated the air quality across the state. Bathinda, which saw the highest number of stubble burning cases, continues to remain the most polluted city of the state with an AQI of 384. The data shared by the National Air Quality Index shows that the AQI of Delhi’s Ashok Vihar at 362 was 22 points lower than Bathinda’s. The AQI of Patiala was 298, Jalandhar 291, Ludhiana 286, Mandi Gobindgarh 243, Khanna 259 and Amritsar 253.

The level of particulate matter was well under control till 6 pm on Diwali. The data shared by the government show the AQI of Bathinda at 183, followed by Mandi Gobindgarh at 168, Jalandhar 137, Amritsar 109, Patiala 90 and Ludhiana 81. However, once the cracker busting began, the AQI stated deteriorating.

Less cases after crackdown

  • Farm fires nosedived after the crackdown by the Supreme Court. While 639 incidents of farm fires were reported from across the state on November 9, merely six cases of stubble burning were reported on November 10 and 104 cases on November 11
  • As many as 638 flying squads comprising police and civil officials have been formed to keep a vigil on farmers and a fine totalling Rs 88.23 lakh has been imposed on 3,836 persons. Bathinda, which saw the highest number of fires, continues to remain the most polluted city

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

2
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

5
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

6
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

7
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

8
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

10
Punjab

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

AQI ‘severe’ in several parts | Odd-even on cards

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Tiger 3 fans burst crackers inside theatre; this is dangerous: Salman

Tiger 3 fans burst crackers inside theatre; this is dangerous: Salman


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Panchkula residents flout norms too

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

1,175 road mishap fatalities till October 31: Police

Traffic advisory ahead of trade fair in Delhi

Gopal Rai blames UP, Haryana for pollution in Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council doubles parking fee

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title