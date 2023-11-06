After 40 km chase on Indo-Pak border, two arrested with 2 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

The police nabbed two drug smugglers after a chase of 40 km on the Indo-Pak border and recovered 2 kg of heroin from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said those arrested had been identified as Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, of Nurpur village in Ferozepur and Rajpreet Singh, alias Raj, of Maloke village in Ferozepur. Apart from recovering 2 kg of heroin, police teams had also seized an SUV in which they were travelling.

On a tip-off about smuggling of heroin, the Tarn Taran police started chasing the SUV from near Bhikhiwind. The police sealed all exit points of the district by laying nakas.

“The hot pursuit spanning 40 km from Bhikhiwind to Chohla Sahib finally ended when the smugglers couldn’t cross a naka laid by SHO Chohla Sahib and were apprehended,” said the DGP, adding that one of the suspects got his ankle injured while attempting to jump out of the moving vehicle.

An FIR under Sections 21C and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Chohla Sahib police station in Tarn Taran.

