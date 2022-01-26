After Aam Aadmi Party's 'Mast Kalandar' clip, Congress tweets video showing Punjab CM as 'Thor', says 'Cong Hi Ayegi'

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, January 26

Even as there is a ban on road shows and rallies for the next month's assembly elections in five states due to Covid, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to send their messages and have taken to online campaign.

Punjab Congress shared a video showing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the superhero 'Thor' along with the hashtag 'Congress Hi Ayegi'.

In the latest 34-second video, CM Channi can be seen as ‘Thor’, Rahul Gandhi as ‘Bruce Banner’, Navjot Singh Sidhu as ‘Captain America’, while PM Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as ‘aliens’.

We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people. #CongressHiAyegi pic.twitter.com/6lVxqkN4VC — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) January 24, 2022

The video is shared on Twitter, the Congress took inspiration from the Hollywood superhero movie 'Avengers: Infinity War' -- starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and others -- and superimposed Mr Channi's face on Thor's, a character based on the god of thunder and lightning in Norse mythology.

The video, with the Marvel theme song playing in the background, begins with Channi's entry as ‘Thor’ slashing the throats of several aliens using the 'Stormbreaker' and coming to the rescue of his fellow party members.

"We will do whatever it takes to redeem our beloved state from the clutches of evil forces working against the interest of Punjab and its people," tweeted the Punjab Congress along with the video and hashtag #CongressHiAyegi (Only Congress will come to power).

The clip also shows Mr Gandhi shouting "you can no longer be saved" as a war cry in Punjabi language as his character gears up to fight.

The Aam Aadmi Party had recently shared an edited Bollywood song video 'Mast Kalandar' and the faces of the actors were swapped with those of the rival party leaders.

Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with counting of the votes slated on March 10.

#CongressHiAyegi #PunjabElections #Punjabpolls