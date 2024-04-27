After action against Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sukhwinder Singh Danny goes silent on Charanjit Channi

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 26

Two days after the Congress suspended its Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary for speaking against Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi, another party leader and ex-MLA, Jandiala, Sukhwinder Singh Danny has chosen to go silent after challenging his candidature.

A Mazhabi Sikh leader, Danny has become wary of any action by the party against him. For three days, Danny had gone out to speak against Channi, who is a Ravidasia, asking why the Valmiki/Mazhabi Sikh community should vote for him as he had not been able to resolve their issue of reservation.

Channi has been a frequent visitor to Valmiki/Mazhabi Sikh deras of Jalandhar and its periphery. Owing to his frequent visits to Valmiki Ashram run by Baba Pargat Nath, other leaders have also started visiting it. The popularity of the dera, which was lesser known earlier, has increased and the footfall of devotees has become manifold. But the recent attack by Mazhabi Sikh/Valmiki leaders against him can dent his vote bank.

On his behalf, other Valmiki/Mazhabi Sikh leaders and workers have started speaking out against Channi. They have also recorded the videos of dera functionaries and shared these on WhatsApp groups in which they have been mentioning that Channi should speak to the leaders of the Chamar Maha Sabha and pressure them to withdraw the petition against reservation of the Mazhabi Sikh/Valmiki community filed in the Supreme Court. They have said Channi is close to petitioners Paramjit Kainth, retired IAS officers SR Ladhar and Hussan Lal.

Interestingly, both Kainth and Ladhar are with the BJP. While Kainth is the BJP contender from Fatehgarh Sahib, Ladhar is the SC Morcha Punjab president.

While Channi is yet to respond on the issue, members of the Chamar Maha Sabha have said the case was filed way back in 2010. “We have not pleaded it for long. Raking up the issue in election time is a political move”, they have said.

