After Ajnala clash, police learn 'gatka'

Archit Watts
Muktsar, February 26
Three days after a clash between the armed supporters of Amritpal Singh and the police at Ajnala in Amritsar district, the Muktsar police today started learning ‘gatka’ (Sikh martial arts skills) from ‘nihangs’ at the district Police Lines here.
Speaking on the phone, Avtar Singh, DSP (Headquarters), Muktsar, said, “Two ‘nihangs’ were called to the district Police Lines to show their ‘gatka’ skills to the quick reaction team (QRT) and armed police. Nearly 250 policemen participated in this anti-riot drill, which will continue in future as well.”
A large number of police personnel in the field are less experienced as they have joined the police force in the last decade.
Meanwhile, a retired police officer said, “It is good to hear that the police are learning ‘gatka’ skills in Muktsar. It will make them active and prepare to face any untoward situation in the field. Such drills are the need of the hour. Other districts too should follow this practice.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Most of party’s organisational leadership detained after Sisodia’s arrest, claims AAP
Minister Gopal Rai and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are a...
Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus
Navjot Singh, a third-year student of computer engineering a...
Charred bodies found in Haryana SUV are that of 2 kidnapped men from Rajasthan, confirms forensic report
The families of the deceased alleged that they were beaten a...