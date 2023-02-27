After Ajnala clash, police learn 'gatka'

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 26

Three days after a clash between the armed supporters of Amritpal Singh and the police at Ajnala in Amritsar district, the Muktsar police today started learning ‘gatka’ (Sikh martial arts skills) from ‘nihangs’ at the district Police Lines here.

Speaking on the phone, Avtar Singh, DSP (Headquarters), Muktsar, said, “Two ‘nihangs’ were called to the district Police Lines to show their ‘gatka’ skills to the quick reaction team (QRT) and armed police. Nearly 250 policemen participated in this anti-riot drill, which will continue in future as well.”

A large number of police personnel in the field are less experienced as they have joined the police force in the last decade.

Meanwhile, a retired police officer said, “It is good to hear that the police are learning ‘gatka’ skills in Muktsar. It will make them active and prepare to face any untoward situation in the field. Such drills are the need of the hour. Other districts too should follow this practice.”

