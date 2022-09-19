After ‘akhand path’ for PM Modi’s long life, Sikh gurdwara delegation meets him in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

A Sikh delegation met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his house on Monday after the culmination of the ‘akhand path’ for his long life at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

The PM turned 72 on September 17.

On the occasion of the prime minister’s birthday, Delhi’s Gurdwara Shri Bala Sahib had organised the ‘akhand path’.

It was attended by thousands of Sikh devotees and was perhaps the first-of-its-kind initiative.

‘Langar’ health camps and blood donation camps were also organised by the gurdwara.

According to a PMO release, “The Sikh delegation honoured the prime minister by tying a ‘pagdi’ and offering a ‘siropa’. An ‘ardas’ was also performed for his long life and good health.

“The prime minister expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation and thanked them for their wishes and prayers. He said he was humbled and touched by their gesture of making him feel like a part of the Sikh community,” it added.

The delegation also thanked the prime minister for his initiatives taken for the welfare of the Sikh community.

