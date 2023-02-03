After Amul, Verka also hikes milk prices by Rs 3 per litre

Chandigarh, February 3
The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed), which sells milk products under the Verka brand, will raise milk prices by Rs 3 per litre with effect from February 4 (Saturday).
The Standard Milk which was priced at Rs 57 per litre will now cost Rs 60 per litre while full cream milk which cost Rs 60 per litre will cost Rs 66. Toned milk which earlier cost Rs 51 per litre will now be Rs 54.
