After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

Amritsar, July 3

A group of Akali rebels have rested their ‘concern’ with Akal Takht by submitting a joint written apology for being part of the mistakes made by the party. It is to be seen how effective this damage control exercise in resolving the existential crisis the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) finds itself in.

On the other hand, politcal observers believe that a total overhauling of the SAD, infusing it with energetic leadership, is the need of the hour. However, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has kept his views to himself. Recently, without naming any party, the Jathedar had hinted that the existing political leaders have turned their back to the Akal Takht and shifted their focus to Delhi; this, he said, was the primary reason the party lost its grip on Punjab’s politics.

SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta said that since the issue was ‘high profile’, it would be discussed in the meeting of the Five High Priests.

SGPC member Kiranjot Kaur said that a fresh line of Panthic leaders should take command of the SAD. “The damage is irreparable. People have rejected the existing leadership, if its debacle in the 2022 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls is anything to go by. The seniors should voluntarily step down and make way for fresh faces who are non-controversial,” she said.

Kaur, who has been a supporter of the rebel leaders and attended their parallel Jalandhar meeting, did not accompany them to the Akal Takht to submit the apology letter. “Since I was never part of the SAD government directly, I refrained from attending the event at the Akal Takht. Now the Jathedar, after deliberations with the High Priests, would call them up at the Akal Takht, make them submit an apology publicly, and then pronounce the decision,” she said.

Gurpreet Singh, Global Sikh Council representative, said that if they (rebels) had real regret, they should have sought forgiveness from the Akal Takht. “They should have declared that since they had failed to protect the rights of Punjab and Punjabis, they were going to disassociate themselves from all political positions and aspirations,” he said.

