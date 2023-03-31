After audio message, a desperate Amritpal goes live on Facebook

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 30

Having released his audio message around 4 pm on Thursday, Amritpal came up with a new video message five hours later.

He used a phone and went live on Facebook page of Sikh Channel around 9 pm. His earlier video and audio were pre-recorded. Unlike Wednesday, he didn’t wrap a shawl around him and could be seen in a white kurta and a black turban.

Though he repeated most of the issues he took up in the audio released earlier in the day, Amritpal seemed desperate for calling “Sarbat Khalsa” being proposed by him to Akal Takht Jathedar.

“This is your testing time. The Sikh community is watching as to how serious you are for their cause. You face blame for your affiliations to a family. But this is the time to get out of such blame,” he again made a fervent appeal to Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh for convening the event, holding a vaheer from Akal Takht, Amritsar, and concluding it at Damdama Sahib on Baisakhi by holding Sarbat Khalsa there.

Amritpal said he would surely come before everyone soon. He trashed the views of some people that he could get his hair shorn again. He told them, “I will get my scalp removed before I do that”. He terms his 13-day escape from the police a “period of revolt”.

Earlier, in his 2.08 minute audio message, Amritpal could be heard saying that he had urged the Jathedar to convene Sarbat Khalsa. “By doing so, he should give a proof of being a Jathedar. If he is to play politics as earlier, there is no point in being a Jathedar in future. This is the time when the Sikh community must unite,” Amritpal said.

He termed his arrest a “larger issue” affecting the Sikh community. “If this is happening to me, it could be someone else’s turn tomorrow. I am not afraid of my arrest or any custodial torture,” he said.

Amritpal also tried to clarify doubts over the clip as being genuine one and not under any pressure. “I am not used to making videos while looking into the camera. I was not using any mike for a clear sound. There is absolutely no conspiracy in it. My health was down that day. I have been taking meal after 24 hours but I am in high spirits,” he said.

The separatist also denied the reports that he had placed certain demands ahead of his likely surrender or arrest as he said, “When there is no talk going on about my arrest, there is clearly no reason why I would have put up any conditions.”

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the video of Amritpal was released from a server in the UK, Canada or Dubai and it had been shot in Uttar Pradesh.

