After CBI, now ED raids AAP's Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 8

Four months after CBI conducted searches at his properties in connection with an alleged bank fraud case of over Rs 40.92 crore, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday conducted searches at different properties, including the residence of AAP Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra.

Sources said ED officials, who came in different vehicles, accompanied by central paramilitary force personnel started simultaneous searches at different locations, including a hotel at Dhuri, a school, residence of the MLA at Gajjan Majra village and at Lasoi village.

In May, CBI had conducted searches in connection with a fraud case, which was registered on the complaint of Bank of India in Ludhiana against a private firm based in Gaunspura, and others, including directors, guarantors of the company, another private firm and some unknown public servants.

“After CBI, today ED is conducting searches at the residence of AAP Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra and properties related to him. It has again exposed that AAP MLA is not a Aam Aadmi,” alleged Sumit Singh Mann, who is Amargarh congress Halqa incharge.

Repeated attempts to contact Gajjan Majra proved futile as his mobile phone was switched off.

With the ED raid coming just two days after it conducted searches at residences of top Punjab excise officials in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy, AAP leaders have accused central BJP government of misusing central agencies against AAP leaders.

“Since our party is gaining ground in Himachal Pardesh, Haryana and other states, BJP-led government at the Centre has been misusing central agencies like ED and CBI against our leaders. But people would reject such tactics of Central government,” said Jameel Ur Rehman, Malerkotla AAP MLA.

During searches in May, CBI authorities had reportedly seized bank details and documents related to various properties. In fraud case, CBI had alleged that the accused did not use the loan taken from bank for business and diverted it to some other purposes.

Search was going on till the filing of this report.