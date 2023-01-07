After Punjab CM's barb, Mastuana Sahib Trust offers its building to govt for holding GMC classes

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, January 6

Throwing an open challenge to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Sahib Trust authorities on Friday offered their building of B.Ed College free of cost to the government for starting classes of Government Medical College (GMC) till the construction of its building. The Trust authorities have asked Mann to prove his seriousness for the GMC by starting classes from April 1.

CM adamant: Trust We have been offering an undisputed land... but the CM is adamant on using only the disputed land. — JS Khaira, secy, Mastuana Sahib trust NO such request: SDM I am unaware of any such offer as I have not received any request from the Trust’s side as of now. — Navreet Sekhon, SDM, sangrur

“Today, we have offered our B.Ed College building free of cost for starting GMC classes. The Trust has never opposed the construction of the GMC here. Infact, we have been offering an undisputed land measuring 55 acres on the main Sangrur-Barnala road and 35 acres adjacent to the disputed land selected by the state government. But, the CM and his government are leveling baseless allegations and are adamant on using only the disputed land,” alleged Trust secretary Jaswant Singh Khaira.

Khaira said the building on offer had 62 rooms, four labs, a library and a seminar hall.

On January 1, Mann had directly blamed the SGPC, the Trust, SAD and former minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa for delaying the start of construction of the GMC at Mastuana Sahib. He had also hinted on shifting the GMC to some other location after getting the required 25 acres of land. But all of them have denied the allegations and announced to offer support. All four have alleged that they were only opposing the selection of disputed land and only want the government to construct the GMC on an undisputed land.

“Senior officers visited our college building, but we have not received any response from them as yet,” said Khaira.

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal’s phone was out of reach. However, SDM Navreet Sekhon said, “I am unaware of any such offer as I have not received any request from the Trust’s side as of now.”

The CM had laid the foundation stone of the GMC on August 5. But, after a controversy over the ownership of land, not a brick has been laid. The land upon which the government wants to construct the GMC is registered under the name of Gurdwara Sachkhand Angitha Sahib and it is under Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust.

#bhagwant mann