After Congress U-turn, Punjab leaders to shift stance on ordinance

Chandigarh, July 16
Congress leaders today changed track after its high command announced to oppose the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi.
Supporting the high command’s move, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said national interests were bigger than personal interests. “When it comes to rights of the state, the strong opposition is required,” said Channi.
No respect for punjab unit
Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa had categorically demanded that the party should not support AAP on the issue of the ordinance. However, the high command has disrespected his demand, which makes it amply clear that nobody bothers about the Punjab leaders. Jaiveer Shergill, BJP spokesperson
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Raja Warring said supporting AAP on the BJP’s ordinance was a conscious decision to support the spirit of the Constitution and put a formidable opposition to the BJP. “Otherwise AAP has been supporting the BJP on certain issues. It has double standards. Our fight with AAP in Punjab over political vendetta against Congress leaders will continue”.
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa did not respond to calls. Punjab Congress leaders at their meeting with Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in May had opposed any alliance with AAP. Most leaders feel that party high command should not meet Arvind Kejriwal.
