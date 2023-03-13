After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam

Chandigarh, March 13
Following a controversy on Sunday, the Punjab government has cancelled the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET).
Education Minister Harjot Bains in a series of tweets said, “To maintain complete fairness in our examination process, a PS level probe has been ordered to look in to PSTET exam conducted by a third Party with A++ NAAC grade i.e. GNDU. Accountability will be fixed & those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence.
“Further, GNDU has regretted & will re-conduct the exam without any fees. In future, have ordered my department to have a suitable clause for compensation in the MOU’s signed with third parties for compensation of the candidates in such a scenario. Why should candidates suffer.”
