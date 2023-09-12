After court order, anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhote released from Muktsar jail

Mansa, September 11
Drug activist Parminder Singh Jhote was released from Muktsar Jail this evening following a court order after the police and complainant took back the complaint.
The Anti-Drug Task Force declared the activist’s release a victory of their struggle.
Advocate Lakhwinder Lakhanpal said after the release of Jhote following government orders under heavy pressure, the Mansa police have removed all legal obstacles today.
The activist received a warm welcome on his release.
Since the arrest of Jhote, the NGOs along with anti drug committees have been staging protest seeking his release from the jail.
A few days back, when protesters had gone to gherao the residences of MLAs over the arrest, MLAs Budh Ram and Gurpreet Banawali had sought four days to resolve the issue. They had said that Jhote would be out of jail by Tuesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...