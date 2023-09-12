After court order, anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhote released from Muktsar jail

Tribune News Service

Mansa, September 11

Drug activist Parminder Singh Jhote was released from Muktsar Jail this evening following a court order after the police and complainant took back the complaint.

The Anti-Drug Task Force declared the activist’s release a victory of their struggle.

Advocate Lakhwinder Lakhanpal said after the release of Jhote following government orders under heavy pressure, the Mansa police have removed all legal obstacles today.

The activist received a warm welcome on his release.

Since the arrest of Jhote, the NGOs along with anti drug committees have been staging protest seeking his release from the jail.

A few days back, when protesters had gone to gherao the residences of MLAs over the arrest, MLAs Budh Ram and Gurpreet Banawali had sought four days to resolve the issue. They had said that Jhote would be out of jail by Tuesday.

