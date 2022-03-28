After debacle, Punjab BJP unit may see rejig

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Following a crushing defeat, the BJP’s state unit is likely to see a change in its organisational structure as questions are being raised over the conduct of several senior leaders, including district presidents.

Having high hopes from the recently held Assembly elections, the saffron party could muster just 6.6 per cent votes and 54 out of 73 candidates of the party lost their security deposit.

Following the election results, the party had called a meeting of “vistharaks” in Chandigarh on March 15. It was attended by top BJP and RSS leaders, including BJP’s national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash, state general secretary (organisation) Pavan Rana and BJP state president Ashwani Sharma. Around 35 “vistharaks” attended the meeting.

Sources said the party “vistharaks” were asked to submit written reports regarding the election debacle. It was a common view that ground leaders failed to take the campaign to people. Serious questions over the conduct of the leadership were also raised.

Sources said following the adverse reports of some of the “vistharaks”, there was a likelihood of change in the party leadership. —