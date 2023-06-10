After disclosure by gangster’s associate, four pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Ropar, June 9

The district police have seized four pistols and 20 cartridges from Davinder Singh, alias Jora, of Lodipur village near Anandpur Sahib, an associate of notorious gangster Dilpreet Singh Baba. Jora is currently lodged in Nabha jail.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said that on January 12, a police team had arrested Roop Lal, alias Roopa, of Gohlani village and seized a pistol. During the investigation, Baba was also named as an accused in the case. After this, he was brought on a production warrant from Bathinda Jail on June 5.

On his questioning, it came to light that he had provided weapons to Jora to commit a major crime. After this, Jora was also brought from Nabha Jail on June 8 and acting swiftly on his statement, four pistols and 20 rounds had been seized, the SSP added.