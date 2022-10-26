After failing at ‘competitive populism’, Kejriwal now trying ‘competitive Hindutva’: Raja Warring

Chandigarh, October 26
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of resorting to “competitive Hindutva” to outwit the Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat.
He was reacting to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's statement in which Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.
After failing with 'competitive populism', @ArvindKejriwal is now trying 'competitive Hindutva'.— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 26, 2022
His demand for Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi pictures on currency notes is his blatant attempt to woo Gujarat voters.
Warring said, “After failing with his competitive populism, Kejirwal is now resorting to competitive Hindutva to win Gujarat.
“But he will fail again as people are wise enough to read into his desperate designs,” he stated.
Taking a dig at Kejriwal, the Congress leader said people of India, more so of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, are too wise to get carried away by his “fake religiosity”.
“Even the BJP is not as blunt as Kejriwal in propagating Hindutva for votes,” he claimed.
The PCC president also asked the Punjab AAP leaders to spell out their stand on the issue.
Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also slammed Kejriwal for his statement.
Apart from exhibiting total bankruptcy of ideas to improve economy @ArvindKejriwal is committing sacrilege by suggesting to have pics of Lakshmi & Ganesh ji on our currency,as people will gamble,buy liquor,drugs etc from such money which is gross disrespect to our revered gods! https://t.co/oCTbv55eFc— Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) October 26, 2022
“No sane person could have made such an irrational statement which @ArvindKejriwal made today to put pics of gods on currency to improve India's economy! Is this the way to bring a change in India's politics? He's made a fool of himself,” he tweeted.
“Apart from exhibiting total bankruptcy of ideas to improve economy @ArvindKejriwal is committing sacrilege by suggesting to have pics of Lakshmi & Ganesh ji on our currency, as people will gamble, buy liquor, drugs etc from such money which is gross disrespect to our revered gods!,” he added.
#amrinder singh raja warring #arvind kejriwal #Gujarat #sukhpal khaira
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...