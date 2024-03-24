After fake ID seizures, forum seeks probe under UAPA

New Delhi, March 23
Less than a week after a government official was arrested in Punjab for allegedly providing fake identity documents to a gangster, a local heading a organisation named ‘Indian World Forum’ has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi seeking a probe under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Terming it as a ‘major breach’ to national security, Puneet Singh Chandok, who heads the organisation, said a major scam is being run in the state under the patronage of the local leadership by virtue of facilitating anti-national elements, including gangsters and terrorists. Heinous activities ranging from issuance of firearm licences to issuance of identity documents, including Aadhar card, birth certificates and passports on basis of forged documents to wanted criminals are being facilitated by erring government officials.
