After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 14

Hours after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview by a TV news channel was aired purportedly from inside a jail, the Punjab Prisons department on Tuesday said the interview was not recorded inside any jail in the state.

Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, is currently lodged in Bathinda jail.

In a statement, Punjab Prisons department said: “It has come to notice that a private TV news channel has aired an interview of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi purportedly from inside a jail.

“Rumours are doing rounds that the interview was recorded from inside Bathinda Jail. This is to clarify that the rumours are baseless and that this video is neither from Bathinda jail where the prisoner is currently confined nor from any other jail in Punjab.”

The prisons department added: “It is further clarified that this prisoner is at present confined in the High Security Zone of Bathinda Jail where strict surveillance is kept over his activities 24×7.”

“If anyone is caught spreading fake news maligning the image of Punjab Prisons administration, action as per law shall be initiated,” the department added.

Meanwhile, Bathinda Jail Superintendent BN Negi claimed the video or interview of Lawrence Bishnoi is not from Bathinda jail as this is a high security jail, which also has jammers installed.

