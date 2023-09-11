Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily from today

Chandigarh, September 11
After the SGPC launched broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple on its own YouTube channel, its Haryana counterpart on Monday started its live-stream daily across the globe from Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula.
“The first decision we've made after assuming charge of the HSGMC is to start live telecast from Gurdwara Nada Sahib, Panchkula, which began on Monday,” Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) officiating general secretary Ramnik Singh told IANS here.
He said the Gurbani is now being telecast live in 63 countries worldwide from 2.45 am to 8 am through World Punjabi TV and is available on all major platforms.
Gurbani will also be telecast on the social media page and YouTube channel of the HSGMC. However, the rights will remain with the HSGMC.
Earlier, the SGPC rolled out its own YouTube channel named ‘Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Sri Amritsar' on July 24 for the live broadcast of Gurbani.
