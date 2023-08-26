3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

Chandigarh, August 26
A day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit's warning that he would recommend President' Rule in Punjab in case the state government did not answer his questions, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said he had already replied to nine of the governor’s 16 questions and the rest are being followed up.
Presenting the data, Mann said the state had taken enough action on the drugs and law and order issues.
He said he was replying not as a CM but as a common man on behalf of 3.5 crore Punjabis. "We fought for our freedom. We defended the borders of our country and fed the country with the Green Revolution. We stand with our country on all issues of national interest. However, we know how to fight back when suppressed, and history has shown it,” he added.
