After heavy rain, two ‘kutcha’ houses collapse

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, July 8

A “kutcha” house, in which a father- son duo lived, collapsed at Hakewala village due to heavy rain and thunderstorm which lashed the entire region today.

House owner Sandeep Singh said due to heavy rain, the roof of his house collapsed. He urged the district administration and NGOs of the area to come forward and help them construct the roof of their house.

In another incident, the house of a widow identified as Jasvir Kaur reportedly collapsed due to rain at Raja Rai village in Mamdot block.

“My husband passed away few years ago. I have to burn the midnight oil to earn bread and butter for my daughter and son. Today morning, the roof of my “kutcha” house collapsed due to rain. I have no money to repair the house,” she said. She requested the district administration to help her reconstruct the house.