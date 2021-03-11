After initial discovery, GSI to take up further exploration for potash in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 21

After initial discovery of potash reserves in some pockets of southwestern Punjab, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) will be undertaking a regional level exploration for the mineral during its 2022-23 field season.

The project is being launched in the wake of an earlier request by the Punjab Government, which is of the view that the mining and use of potash will enhance the economic and mineral potential of the state, sources said.

Potash is mainly used in fertilizers to help plant growth, enhance yield, increase disease resistance and help in water conservation. It is also used in the chemical industry and for the production of ceramics and detergents.

At present India does not figure among the major producers or reserve holders of potash in the world, but is among the largest consumers. Millions of tonnes of potash is imported every year.

According to sources, the Punjab government had asked GSI to assess the available resources for potash and halite, also known as rock salt that is used for chemical processing, food preservation and seasoning, in the state on a fast track basis. The issue was also discussed at a meeting between officials of the Ministry of Mines, GSI and various representatives of different states in New Delhi recently.

About two years ago, GSI had discovered potash reserves in Fazilka and Muktsar districts, making Punjab the second state in the country after Rajasthan to have such mineral deposits.

The deposits are said to be at a depth of about 500 meters below the Earth’s surface. Two deep boreholes were made for exploration and some more boreholes have been planned to delineate the extent of the mineral potential.

According to the Indian Minerals Yearbook – 2019, published by the Indian Bureau of Mines in May, 2021, reconnaissance survey for potash, gypsum and associated sulphates was taken up in Qabrwala block in parts of Fazilka and Muktsar districts during 2018-2019.

A borehole intersected the target zone of mineralisation at a vertical depth of 516.20 meters. Gypsum and anhydrite / sulphates were found to occur as intermittent bands. The study will continue, according to the yearbook.