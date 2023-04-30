 After Ludhiana, gas leak incident reported from Kapurthala; no casualties : The Tribune India

The incident took place at a cold store near Bhano Langha Village

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

An incident of gas leak has been reported from Kapurthala, after a similar incident claimed as many as 11 lives in Ludhiana on Sunday.

However, police and administration said no life has been lost and no one was hurt.

The incident took place at a cold store near Bhano Langha Village.

“Situation is totally under control after gas leakage at a cold store near village Bhano langha in KPT with prompt action by administration. Gas supply was cut down and no causality or injury was reported. SDM, DSP and health officials with ambulances are on the spot,” district administration said.

#Kapurthala

Tribune Shorts


