After Majithia, BJP leader Ajnala summoned by Punjab Police in drugs case

Amritsar, December 12
After Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the Special Investigating Team of Punjab Police has summoned BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala in a case of narcotics, registered in December 2021.
The Additional Director of Police (ADGP), Patiala range-cum-in charge SIT, has asked the Police Commissioner to instruct the Ranjit Avenue police to inform Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala to appear before ADGP, Patiala rage, on December 13.
The case registered under Sections 25-27A-29 of the NDPS at the Punjab State Crime police station in Mohali, is being investigated by the Special Investigating Team.
Former MLA Bony Ajnana, son of veteran Akali leader Ratan Singh Ajnala, joined the BJP in February 2023.
On Monday, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was summoned by the Punjab Police in an NDPS case.
