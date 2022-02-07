After losing out on 'CM candidate' race, Navjot Sidhu back to campaigning, goes door-to-door in Amritsar

GS Paul
Amritsar, February 7
After skipping on the chief ministership, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that his “Punjab model” would be implemented by CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had declared to continue with Channi as the Congress' CM face in a rally in Ludhiana, after conducting a survey and taking workers and party MLAs into confidence.
Sidhu has been eying the post since Capt Amarinder Singh's exit. Rahul has stated that the “people wanted someone who understands poverty, hunger, and fears of the poor” as their CM face.
While campaigning door-to-door at Mudhal village falling under Amritsar East constituency, which he has been representing as a lawmaker and contesting again, Sidhu said that he never ran after “nakad narayan” (money) or ahuda Narayan (plum position), but for “jagat narayan” (people).
He said that he had handed over the “Punjab Model” to his party and the leadership was free to pick up upright points from it.
“The main focus was to transform Punjab. It was never necessary to have a post for this purpose. It was prerogative of the high command (Congress) to take a final call. Whatever was decided was acceptable. But fight over policies and accountability to bring change to the lives of the people, I will continue to 'fight for truth and rights' (haqatesachdi ladai),” he said.
On the Punjab model, he said that he had no “copyright” over the Punjab model. It was shared for the entire state.
“I intend to fight for people's welfare. Anyone can take up any good point from it, I've no objection. I've already handed it over to the party but Channi has the power to implement it," he said.
Launching an attack on SAD, he said, “Our fight is with AAP only. SAD was nowhere in the picture. Yet, I aim to kill the ‘Jhota’ (bull, referring to SAD president Sukhbir Badal) not the chichar (worms),” he said.
