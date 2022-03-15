After objection, SGPC orders glass partition removal at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, March 14

Following objections raised by devotees, the glass partition, put up at windows on the first floor of the Golden Temple, has been removed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

These were installed as a part of several security measures, taken following the “sacrilege bid” inside the sanctum sanctorum in December last year. However, certain objections were received that it had not only obstructed the ventilation but also the sound of the prayers’ recitation. Moreover, it also led to tinkering with the originality of the structure.

The objections were brought to the notice of the SGPC. SGPC executive member Baba Gurpreet Singh had also raised the issue prominently before SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami during the executive committee meeting. He said due to obstruction in cross ventilation, there were chances of seepage in the walls of the structure too. “Technically, this can increase the moisture level and damage the walls,” he said.

Golden Temple manager Gurinder Singh Mathrewal said the issue was reviewed and the SGPC president ordered to remove the glasses. Other measures that were taken by the SGPC included a separate fence which was setup behind the ‘raagis’ who perform the kirtan. Similarly, vigilance was stepped up at the ‘darshani deodi’ by deputing extra ‘sewadars’ to keep an eye on suspected persons.

