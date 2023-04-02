After posters against Modi surface, FIR for defacement

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

Two days after AAP leaders pasted “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” posters in Jalandhar, an FIR has been registered against unidenitified persons under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

The FIR comes in the wake of a formal complaint by the BJP against AAP leaders, including Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, MLA Raman Arora and Atam Prakash Babloo.

Tarun Chugh, general secretary, BJP, had lodged a formal complaint with the Governor and the Election Commission seeking action against ETO for violation of model code of conduct in Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.