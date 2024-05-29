After Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 28

Six days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Polo Ground here, the Congress plans a bigger rally at the same venue on Wednesday to be addressed by Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi. The rally comes a day before the official campaigning for the June 1 voting comes to an end on May 30 evening.

PM held rally at same venue We are holding our rally at the same venue where the prime minister had come, and I assure you ours will be a much bigger show where people from all across the constituency will reach by themselves to hear Rahul Gandhi’s vision for Patiala and Punjab. — Dharamvira Gandhi, Patiala Cong candidate

Sources within the Congress camp said that the Congress is serious about winning this seat with a good margin and ensure defeat of Preneet Kaur who shifted loyalties from the Congress to the BJP, just months before polls. “Congress has always been a strong force in Patiala which is considered to be its citadel. Though the Patiala family has nurtured the constituency for the past over 25 years, the party feels that institutions are always bigger than individuals,” a party leader said.

Another senior leader said that Rahul Gandhi’s rally on Wednesday would help the cadre, just a few days before polls and “give a message to all local leaders to perform and ensure maximum votes from their constituency in favour of the official candidate”. “The seriousness of the party high command to win this seat can be gauged from the fact that two days back Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi held a rally in Patiala and now Rahul Gandhi will address a gathering,” he said.

“The Congress leadership is serious to ensure a big victory from Patiala and we are leaving no stone unturned. Rahul Gandhi’s visit will help the cause”, said Dr Dharamvira Gandhi. “We are holding our rally at the same venue where the prime minister had come, and I assure you ours will be a much bigger show where people from all across the constituency will reach by themselves to hear him,” he added.

