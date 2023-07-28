After Punjab youth killed in Canada carjacking assault, mother dies by suicide in Nawanshahr on receiving news

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 28

Double tragedy struck a family in Karimpur Chahwala village of Nawanshahr district as the mother of a 24-year-old student Gurvinder Nath (24), who was killed in a violent carjacking incident at Mississauga in Canada about two weeks back, died by suicide today.

The village falls in Balachaur area of the district. Gurvinder was an international student, who had been working as a pizza delivery boy. He was assaulted on July 9 when he had gone to deliver a pizza. He remained hospitalised for five days and breathed his last on July 14 sparking off demonstrations against the incident in Canada.

His mother Narinder Kaur was reportedly not informed about his demise ever since. As she got to know about it today ahead of the arrival of his body late this evening, she could not bear the shocking news. She died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance even before seeing her son's body. Family members shared that both the cremations could now be held on Saturday.

