After resignation, Angural blames govt for drug deaths

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, March 30
It has been two days since Sheetal Angural quit as Aam Aadmi Party MLA and attacks and counter-attacks have continued between him and the police over drug menace.
Angural, who rejoined BJP, went live on FB at 1 am on Saturday saying that a worker had informed him about a 20-year-old youth’s body lying in Bhargo Nagar area of his Assembly segment. “The youth died while he was trying to inject some intoxicants. This has been the condition in my area over which I have left the AAP. A rampant sale of drugs is on and the government has failed on its promises of ‘Nasha-Mukt Punjab’ and ‘Rangla Punjab’. Mothers are losing young sons as the government has failed to tackle the menace,” he said.
Angural has urged the police to procure CCTV camera footages from the area to find out from where the youth procured the drugs. “This exercise can help save families. If the police does not act, I will soon start a campaign from Jalandhar with public support.”
By attacking the police, Angural was perhaps trying to clear his image post the release of his pictures with drug racket suspect Manish Thakur, a UK-based youth whom the CIA staff of the city police had booked as kingpin of an international opium racket running through courier service.
The case was lodged against him on March 3, just about three weeks ahead of Angural’s switchover to the BJP. This evening, the suspect through his FB ID Manish Kumar put out some call recordings to show that he had been framed. “I have no link with any drug business and I have submitted proofs regarding the same to the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” he has written tagging Punjab CM, some AAP leaders, Punjab Police and TV channels.
CIA Staff in-charge Surinder Kumar said, “We have evidence against Manish Thakur in the form of payments received by him or calls that he made to the receivers of those couriers. So his claims of being clean are completely ruled out.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea
9 pirates captured in 12-hour operation, being brought to In...
Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks
Saffron party out with eighth list of 11, six from frontier ...
Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt
Raps state for failing to impose fine for illegal mining