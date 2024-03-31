After resignation, Angural blames govt for drug deaths

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 30

It has been two days since Sheetal Angural quit as Aam Aadmi Party MLA and attacks and counter-attacks have continued between him and the police over drug menace.

Angural, who rejoined BJP, went live on FB at 1 am on Saturday saying that a worker had informed him about a 20-year-old youth’s body lying in Bhargo Nagar area of his Assembly segment. “The youth died while he was trying to inject some intoxicants. This has been the condition in my area over which I have left the AAP. A rampant sale of drugs is on and the government has failed on its promises of ‘Nasha-Mukt Punjab’ and ‘Rangla Punjab’. Mothers are losing young sons as the government has failed to tackle the menace,” he said.

Angural has urged the police to procure CCTV camera footages from the area to find out from where the youth procured the drugs. “This exercise can help save families. If the police does not act, I will soon start a campaign from Jalandhar with public support.”

By attacking the police, Angural was perhaps trying to clear his image post the release of his pictures with drug racket suspect Manish Thakur, a UK-based youth whom the CIA staff of the city police had booked as kingpin of an international opium racket running through courier service.

The case was lodged against him on March 3, just about three weeks ahead of Angural’s switchover to the BJP. This evening, the suspect through his FB ID Manish Kumar put out some call recordings to show that he had been framed. “I have no link with any drug business and I have submitted proofs regarding the same to the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” he has written tagging Punjab CM, some AAP leaders, Punjab Police and TV channels.

CIA Staff in-charge Surinder Kumar said, “We have evidence against Manish Thakur in the form of payments received by him or calls that he made to the receivers of those couriers. So his claims of being clean are completely ruled out.”

