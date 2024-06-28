After showers, power demand dips in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 27

Power demand in the state continues to rise and dip instantly adding to the problems of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which has to adjust with this fluctuating demand. The power demand in Punjab this morning took a dip of more than 4,000 MW giving much needed relief to the PSPCL.

The power demand in Punjab, which was over 15,000 MW from the past few days, today dipped to below 11,000 MW around 3 am following rain and thunderstorms in parts of state. At one time the state was under-drawing power from the northern grid to the tune of 1,600 MW. “All thermal units are running at half load as the demand is low,” said a PSPCL officer.

Meanwhile on June 26, the PSPCL set a new record of 3,572 lakh units of power supply in a single day with the maximum demand of 15,729 MW. Last year the maximum power supply on a single day made by the PSPCL was 3,427 lakh units on September 9, 2023.

On Tuesday, however, there was power shortage of around 320 lakh units and this was the first time power shortage was reported this year. Power purchase made through exchange was 835 LU (lakh units) costing about Rs 48 crore.

On Wednesday the maximum demand was around 15,729 MW and all the thermal units in the state and private sector are running to cater to paddy demand. The power supply from within the state was around 6,100 MW and maximum supply from the grid was 9,700 MW.

The coal stock at Lehra Mohabbat, Ropar and Goindwal thermal plants is for 20, 15 and 15 days, respectively. The coal stock in private sector thermal plants Rajpura has 26 days, and Talwandi Sabo four days. The water level in Bhakra reservoir is 1584.25 feet. which is only four feet more than last year’s level of 1588.28 feet on the corresponding day. At Ranjit Sagar water level is 502.24 .which is more than 10 metres lower from last year’s level of 512.27 metres.

