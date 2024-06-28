 After showers, power demand dips in Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • After showers, power demand dips in Punjab

After showers, power demand dips in Punjab

After showers, power demand dips in Punjab

Water woes: A commuter negotiates a waterlogged road after heavy rain in Patiala on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 27

Power demand in the state continues to rise and dip instantly adding to the problems of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which has to adjust with this fluctuating demand. The power demand in Punjab this morning took a dip of more than 4,000 MW giving much needed relief to the PSPCL.

The power demand in Punjab, which was over 15,000 MW from the past few days, today dipped to below 11,000 MW around 3 am following rain and thunderstorms in parts of state. At one time the state was under-drawing power from the northern grid to the tune of 1,600 MW. “All thermal units are running at half load as the demand is low,” said a PSPCL officer.

Meanwhile on June 26, the PSPCL set a new record of 3,572 lakh units of power supply in a single day with the maximum demand of 15,729 MW. Last year the maximum power supply on a single day made by the PSPCL was 3,427 lakh units on September 9, 2023.

On Tuesday, however, there was power shortage of around 320 lakh units and this was the first time power shortage was reported this year. Power purchase made through exchange was 835 LU (lakh units) costing about Rs 48 crore.

On Wednesday the maximum demand was around 15,729 MW and all the thermal units in the state and private sector are running to cater to paddy demand. The power supply from within the state was around 6,100 MW and maximum supply from the grid was 9,700 MW.

The coal stock at Lehra Mohabbat, Ropar and Goindwal thermal plants is for 20, 15 and 15 days, respectively. The coal stock in private sector thermal plants Rajpura has 26 days, and Talwandi Sabo four days. The water level in Bhakra reservoir is 1584.25 feet. which is only four feet more than last year’s level of 1588.28 feet on the corresponding day. At Ranjit Sagar water level is 502.24 .which is more than 10 metres lower from last year’s level of 512.27 metres.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PSPCL


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate

2
Sports India vs England

Rohit Sharma, spinners guide India to third T20 World Cup final

3
World THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

4
Amritsar

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

5
India

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: US

6
India

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

7
Sports

South Africa defeat Afghanistan by 9 wickets, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

8
Ludhiana

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

9
India

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

10
India

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in her address to both Houses of Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

More on Emergency in Parl, President terms it direct attack on Constitution

More on Emergency in Parl, President terms it direct attack on Constitution

Says Lok Sabha poll reaffirms people’s trust in govt; slams ...

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...

Speaker could have avoided reference to Emergency: Rahul

Speaker could have avoided reference to Emergency: Rahul

CBI nabs two from Patna, its first arrests in NEET-UG case

CBI nabs two from Patna, its first arrests in NEET-UG case

Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv

Not delaying posting of agri varsity VC: Guv

Says awaiting HP Govt reply to queries


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

Some respite as mercury dips

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities

Rain relief turns into traffic nightmare as waterlogging hits streets

L-G dissolves Dialogue & Development Commission

Sunita Kejriwal criticises PM Modi, prays for downfall of ‘dictator’

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab