After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, June 1

Giani Ranjit Singh, the Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib, has favoured having licensed weapons for self-defence.

He made this statement in the backdrop of singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing.

The Jathedar said Moosewala was a true Sikh as despite being in glamour world he always sported a turban.

He feared the days of bloodshed might return in Punjab.

Hence, he appealed to all Punjabis, not just only Sikhs, to have weapons for self-defence.

