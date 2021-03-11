After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, Sikh head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib calls for possessing licensed weapons

Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, June 1
Giani Ranjit Singh, the Jathedar of Takht Sri Patna Sahib, has favoured having licensed weapons for self-defence.
He made this statement in the backdrop of singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing.
The Jathedar said Moosewala was a true Sikh as despite being in glamour world he always sported a turban.
He feared the days of bloodshed might return in Punjab.
Hence, he appealed to all Punjabis, not just only Sikhs, to have weapons for self-defence.
