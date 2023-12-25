After Sikh bodies’ objection, Mann withdraws mourning notes plan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

After Sikh bodies, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), opposed the state government’s idea of sounding mourning notes on the martyrdom day of Chotta Sahibzadas, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced the withdrawal of the decision.

In a tweet, the CM said, “I do not want that on the days of martyrdom, the entire congregation should get into any other controversy than paying homage to the sacrifices of comrades. Therefore, the Punjab Government’s decision to sound mourning notes is withdrawn.”

Earlier in the day, Akal Takht directed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to roll back the decision of sounding mourning notes during the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas on December 27, stating that it was against the spirit.

Several Sikh bodies said martyrdom of two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh was not an event of grief but a mark of respect as the Sahibzadas had left a unique imprint in history by sacrificing their life for truth, rights and religious philosophy.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh ordered ‘Nanak naam leva’ Sikhs to recite ‘mool mantra’ on December 28 for 10 minutes at 10 am.

On Saturday, Harjinder Singh Dhami, chief, SGPC, said CM Mann’s call of sounding mourning notes was against ‘Gurmat’ principles and it should be withdrawn immediately. Sikhs attend ‘Jor Mela’ at Sirhind every year in the last week of December to remember the martyrdoms.

“The Chief Minister should pay respect and reverence to the martyrdom of Sahibzadas in light of the Gurmat principles, rather than trying to give a mournful colour,” Dhami had said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sahibzadas #SGPC #Sikhs