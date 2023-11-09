After Supreme Court rap, Punjab cops told to intensify patrolling to keep tabs on farm fires

Chandigarh, November 8
Under fire by the Supreme Court for not doing enough to farm fires in the state, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday ordered all SHOs to carry out intense patrolling in their areas to check stubble burning.
He also asked the CPs/SSPs of the state to devise a foolproof action plan against organised crime, drug trafficking and residue burning.
The orders were issued in a state-level “Law and Order Review Meeting” via video conference. It was attended by all the senior police officers, Range ADGPs/IGs/DIGs, CPs/SSPs, DSPs and SHOs of the state.
The DGP has appointed Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla, as the police nodal officer to work under his supervision to monitor action against stubble burning.
“The nodal officer shall issue suitable directions, hold meetings, conduct tours and collect relevant information and place it before the DGP and the Chief Secretary,” the order read.
The spokesperson of Punjab Police said depending on the area and size of a police station, a sufficient number of additional patrolling parties were being activated with immediate effect.
Yesterday, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the apex court had also hinted that only Punjab’s farmers were not responsible for the dire pollution situation of Delhi. The court has also asked the governments of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and the Centre to take necessary measures, Kang added.
