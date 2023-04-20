After varsity report, state asks NMC to reprobe medical college working

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, April 19

The government has written to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to thoroughly enquire into the functioning of Chintpurni Medical College (now White Medical College), Pathankot.

In a letter to the NMC Director, Punjab Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Anurag Agarwal called it a matter of grave concern that the college, which has been granted permission by the NMC, was not complying with the statutory regulations and guidelines.

He wrote that the medical college had been found to be charging students beyond the prescribed fees and also not been providing adequate facilities and infrastructure to students.

Inspections by the state government as well as Baba Farid University of Health Sciences have found glaring deficiencies in patient load as well as required faculty and infrastructure.

The government expressed deep concern over the future of the students. “We urge you to take immediate action against the management of the college and ensure that they comply with the rules and regulations set by the NMC,” he wrote.

The government also requested the NMC to take appropriate action against the college, if found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“We believe that such action will not only help in imposing the quality of education in the college, but also send a strong message to other institutions that non-compliance with regulations will not be tolerated,” he wrote.

Chairman of the college Swaran Salaria said following the letter written by the government, the NMC has conducted another inspection and found everything in order. There were just three or four minor deficiencies. “Our college has the best infrastructure in the state. We have the required number of doctors. Since May last year, I have spent Rs 13.65 crore on salary and maintenance of the medical college. The government owes us Rs 2 crore for the treatment of patients but they have not paid.”

Inspection had exposed faults