After video goes viral, 21-yr-old Nawanshahr woman re-admitted to de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Nawanshahr, July 3

A 21-year-old woman from Nawanshahr, whose plight was covered by ‘The Tribune’ after a video of her lying unconscious — reportedly under the influence of narcotics — went viral, has been admitted to the Kapurthala de-addiction clinic by the Rahon police.

However, this will not be her first time at a de-addiction centre. Her relatives said she was admitted to the centre in 2022, too.

The video depicted Gudpad village in Aur block, and the incident occurred a few days ago. The village has been a hotbed of drug abuse. In June, six drug-related FIRs were filed, and 41 gm heroin and intoxicating injections were seized from the village.

Sandeep Bhola, Deputy Medical Commissioner and consultant psychiatrist at the centre, said the woman had previously been admitted to the facility. “Her treatment was pending, and she needed rehabilitation. However, she left midway and never followed it up. This is the problem with all addicts,” he said.

The family’s situation is dismal. “We don’t see why she can’t get out of this. We feel helpless. Only God knows what will happen this time; all we can do is pray for positive results,” her father remarked.

Her mother, who was also an addict, had died from addiction-related health conditions some time ago. Her father, aged 60, said his daughter became addicted to narcotics when she was 15.

“Those who utilise narcotics have no idea what they are doing. They live a dead life,” her paternal uncle said.

A similar case involved a 21-year-old addict from Muktsar who was discovered chained at her home 10 days ago. She was also re-admitted to a de-addiction centre.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Nawanshahr