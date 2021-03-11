Against textile park, green activists meet Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Chandigarh, May 24
Farm union and green activists today met Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, seeking protection and saving of the Mattewara, Jaspal Kadar, Haridarnagar and Salempur forests and flood plain of the Sutlej from a proposed textile park.
Col JS Gill ( retd), a member of the State Task Force on Buddah Dariya Rejuvenation, said the minister was apprised of the imminent threat to the protected forests and the flood plain due to a mega textile park being planned in the area.
“If the industry is allowed in the area, it will be a disaster for the biodivesity of the region. Mattewara is the place of maximum biodiversity in central Punjab. We request you to move the mega textile park away from Sutlej flood plain to another suitable location,” he said.
