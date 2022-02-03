Age row: Plaint against Congress candidate Davinder Singh Ghubaya

Fazilka, February 2

Fazilka BJP candidate Surjit Kumar Jyani’s personal assistant Rakesh Sehgal and advocate Manoj Tripathi filed a complaint before the Returning Officer (RO) today over “incomplete” nomination papers of Congress candidate Davinder Singh Ghubaya.

The complaint alleges Ghubaya provided incomplete information about his education and date of birth. “His date of birth has been mentioned as July 31, 1993 in different education certificates, but his date of birth certificate states it as December 13, 1991,” states the complaint, seeking cancellation of his nomination papers. Jyani’s petition before the High Court challenging Ghubaya’s age has been pending since 2017. However, Ghubaya has repeatedly stated that his birth certificate mentions it as December 13, 1991. — TNS

Two birth dates

