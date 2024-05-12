Agencies raise poll awareness via tags on LPG cylinders in Malerkotla

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 11

With intent to further spread awareness about the significance of using the right to vote, the administration has advised owners and managers of all agencies supplying cooking gas to annex tags reminding the consumers to cast their votes without coercion and allurement on the polling day on June 1.

Consumers, predominantly women working in kitchens, too feel enthused when the delivery boys emphasise on the display of the tags reading ‘Chonan da parv’ and ‘Punjab votes on June 1’.

The initiative has been taken as a part of SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation) programme, already launched by the administration for maximising poll percentage in Amargarh Assembly segment of Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency and Malerkotla segment of Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Amargarh Assistant Returning Officer Gurmit Kumar Bansal and Malerkotla Assistant Returning Officer Aparna MB have been asked to monitor the event run under supervision of District SVEEP Nodal Officer Mohammad Irfan Faruqi.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pallavi said owners and managers at gas agencies of the region had been roped in for enabling messages regarding the significance of using right to vote in an ethical manner, reaching every household.

“As every household is almost to receive at least one LPG refill before the polling day in Punjab, we have advised owners and managers of gas agencies to ensure that tags carrying slogans regarding use of right to vote are annexed to cylinders at the distribution dumps,” said DC Pallavi appreciating that the idea had started yielding positive results to spread the message.

