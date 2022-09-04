Agitated over raids, Sangrur farmers hold PSPCL team captive

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 3

A team of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employees was detained by farmers of Jhaloor village today. They had refused to release the team members without getting a clean chit over the power thefts reported at seven places in the village. Later, after senior officers from PSPCL held talks with the farmers, they released the team members in the evening.

“They raided our houses in the wee hours and created problems for us. They should come during the office hours in the day. We will release them only if they assure us of not to do such thing in future,” said villagers earlier.

Some PSPCL officials informed that the team, led by Sub-Divisional Officer Gursewak Singh, conducted raids and caught some residents stealing power through ‘kundi’ connections. But after the team imposed penalties on the power thieves, they were gheraoed by the residents.

“Our team went for official checking and did nothing wrong. The matter was resolved in the evening and they were released,” said Dharmvir Kanwal, Executive Engineer, Lehra.