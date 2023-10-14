Agniveer cremated at Mansa village

Tribune News Service

Mansa, October 13

Agniveer Amritpal Singh of Kotli Kalan village in Mansa district was killed on Wednesday after suffering a bullet injury along the LoC in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was found by colleagues in a pool of blood at 5 am in the morning. Soldiers were alerted after they heard gun shots around.

The martyr’s body arrived at his village today. The atmosphere was sombre as his sisters carried the body on their shoulders. Amritpal was cremated with official ceremonies by the district administration.

Amritpal was the only son of his parents and had joined the Army as an Agniveer only a few months ago.

He was deployed in the Poonch area. His father Gurdeep Singh said that Amritpal had joined the Army in December and had come home after training recently. He had left for duty only a month ago. Gurdeep said he was proud of his son’s martyrdom.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of Amritpal. The CM said monetary assistance would be extended to the family according to the policy of the state government.

