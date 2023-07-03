Agri Dept officials to help farmers check pink bollworm attack in cotton fields

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 2

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Sunday directed all the staff of his department to visit fields in the next few days and communicate directly with farmers in order to prevent the spread of the pink bollworm in the cotton fields.

As per recommendations of experts, the possible risk of pink bollworm attack could be avoided, he said.

Khuddian visited Dangarkhera village, 8 km from Abohar, to take stock of the cotton crop. He discussed the prevailing situation with farmers. He also held a meeting with the staff of the Agriculture Department.

Gurwinder Singh, Director, Agriculture Department, SDM Nikas Khichar, Jangir Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer, Amandeep Singh “Goldy” Musafir, Balluana MLA, and others were present at the meeting. The minister also visited Jodhpur village and Abohar.

The minister assured farmers that strict action would be taken against anyone found selling substandard insecticides and fertilisers. He instructed officials of the department to ensure that quality fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides were sold to farmers. He said no one would sell products to farmers that were not recommended by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

Khuddian asked farmers to take up ancillary businesses for which the government would provide help to them. He said blunders that the previous government had allegedly committed in distribution of grants would not be allowed. He said no grant would lapse.

Khuddian congratulated farmers of Fazilka district for leading in direct sowing of paddy. He said 33 per cent subsidy had been offered on seeds. He said Rs 9 crore subsidy amount would be transferred to bank accounts of farmers.