Agriculture Dept plans to impose curbs on spring maize in Punjab

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, June 11

In a decisive move aimed at checking the overexploitation of underground water resources, the Agriculture Department has planned to introduce stringent curbs on the cultivation of spring maize. The development comes after reports attributed alarming decline in groundwater levels to the increasing trend of spring and summer maize cultivation.

Director of Agriculture Jaswant Singh voiced his concern over the rapid expansion of summer maize farming that starts during March and April, and it’s detrimental impact on groundwater reserves. “We have brought this critical issue to the government’s attention,” he said.

“A meeting will be held shortly to address this matter. We have sought detailed data from the PAU, Ludhiana, and the department to highlight the impact of the current cropping patterns. We had proposed implementing stringent actions, including advancing and regulating the sowing times for maize. The current pace of summer maize cultivation threatens to have catastrophic consequences on our underground water resources.”

He said: “Over the past few years, maize has been cultivated primarily for silage that is a superfood for cattle and poultry. This fodder is in high demand, and supplied to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Ladakh, J&K and HP.”

Experts have indicated that the new cropping pattern that begins in March-April has accelerated the depletion of sub-soil water.

