Agri experts train farmers, labourers in sustainable methods of farming

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 25

To train and encourage the farmers for direct sowing of paddy in the district, the Agriculture Department has opened a ‘farm training school’ at the fields of a progressive farmer, Balbir Singh, at village Dharamgarh under Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme.

Chief Agricultural Officer Sandeep Kumar said that at the ‘school’, agricultural experts are training the farmers and migrant labourers in sustainable farming practices for the purpose of preventing groundwater exploitation for paddy plantation. The modern techniques will help in saving water and to maintain the prosperity of Punjab, Kumar said. He added that more sessions will be organised in which farmers will be given imparted technical knowledge about the tasks to be undertaken from time to time.

Moreover, he said the Punjab Government had announced a subsidy of Rs 1,500 per acre for the farmers who indulge in DSR (direct sowing of rice) method. Kumar added that to avail the benefit, registration is mandatory and can be completed by June 30, 2024, on the online portal www.agrimachinerypb.com

Armanjit Singh, Deputy Project Director said that the farmers were apprised in detail about the various activities carried out under the ATMA scheme. He said that farmers can establish their own start-ups by taking training in various ancillary businesses under the scheme.

Iqbalpreet Singh, Agricultural Development Officer gave technical information about direct sowing of paddy to the farmers. He said that Balbir Singh has been sowing paddy directly for the past several years and does not burn the paddy stubble. Balbir Singh, a progressive farmer, shared his experiences with the farmers regarding direct sowing of paddy.

Reet Verma, Assistant Professor, KVK briefed the farmers about the pest attacks and various diseases of paddy and the ways to tackle them.

#Agriculture #Fatehgarh Sahib