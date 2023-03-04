Agri marketing board official held for graft

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 3

A team of the Anti-Corruption Board (ACB) on Friday arrested Subhash Saharan, Regional Deputy Director, Agricultural Marketing Board, Hanumangarh, while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for giving permission to a cotton factory to resume work. The ACB team had laid a trap at a shop to nab Sharan.

In his complaint to the ACB, the complainant had alleged that Subhash Saharan was harassing him by demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for recommending to the District Industries Centre to give permission to resume his cotton factory work and give exemption from the penalty.