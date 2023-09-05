Agriculture Minister inspects cotton crop

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, September 4

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Monday inspected the cotton crop in Muktsar district.

He also met farmers and listened to their grievances. The minister said that the sale of substandard fertilisers, pesticides and seeds would not be allowed by the state government at any cost.

He held a meeting with officials of the of the Agriculture Department, Animal Husbandry Department and Fisheries Department at the district administrative complex in this regard.

