Ropar: Agrimax ‘shelves’ ethanol project as locals protest

Ropar, May 2

As the local residents continued dharna for third day against setting up of an ethanol factory at nearby Kukuwal village, the directors of company have claimed that they have already shelved the plan to set up any such factory in the area. The company is setting up a milk plant at Kukuwal village, which will also benefit the farmers of area in a big way, said Sandip Singh, one of the directors of the company.

It was on Tuesday when a large number of local residents reached in front of an under construction building of Agrimax milk plant and started dharna alleging that the company is setting up an ethanol factory in the garb of milk plant.

Sandip Singh said earlier they had plans to set up ethanol production project as well as a milk plant in the village. They have got all permissions from the state government to set up a milk plant but they were yet to apply for setting up the ethanol project.

Keeping in view the protest by locals over it, they have dropped the ethanol project , he further said.

#Ropar